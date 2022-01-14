You are here: HomeNews2022 01 14Article 1444501

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – January 14, 2021

Stories making the headlines:

Ghanaian Times

* Companies register cleanup: 2,788 coys removed, more to go

* Basic schools reopen January 18

* Covid-19 vaccines provide high level protection- GHS rejects Concerned Doctors' clam

* Stars aim to devour Panthers

The Chronicle

* GHS620m liquidity support: Court threatens to revoke Ato Esien's bail after failing to file witness statement for the third time

* New GNAT Prez calls for unity among members

* Aubameyang return vs Ghana confirmed, Gabon coach tests positive

B& FT

* Fuel prices to hit GhS7 per litre

* AfCFTA surmounts its biggest hurdle yet with launch of PAPSS - Continent to save US$5bn yearly on payment

* Unstable 3-year pre-tertiary academic calendar major distraction - Eduwatch

