Today at the newsstands – January 12, 2024

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GUIDE



WSSCE results: Mahama got it wrong - Minister



Commissioner General has not absconded - GRA



Agalga speaks on leaked IGP tape



NEW CRUSADING



Sneak peek into 2024, youth prosperity: Wealth creation programmes top on gov't agenda



Rt. Hon Prof Mike Ocquaye, 1962 mates throw luncheon for NSMQ team



Sheela Oppong Sakyi eyes Dome Kwabenya seat



THE CHRONICLE



YEA introduces more business modules in A/R



Akufo-Addo on private life: I go to shows with my family



John Kumah: Gov't will pursue more wealth creation programmes this year



THE DAILY STATEMAN



We'll continue pursuing value-addition...Akufo-Addo tells Havard Business School delegation



Supreme Court saves man from losing Airport house



Passport Office receives state-of-the-art passport