General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – January 10, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

The voice of the people unveiled

Adopt civil society approach to constitutional reforms - Prof. Ocquaye

Digital devices necessity for 4th industrial revolution - Dr Bawumia

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

TB Joshua's can of worms ...a cult of unimaginable horrors, abuse, rape, sexual harassment, staged miracle and blood sacrifices

Ahead of Primaries: Afigya Sekyere East NPP Youth Root for Barimah

Veteran broadcaster Kwame Adinkra applauds Dampare for 'exceptional' Christmas security

THE CHRONICLE

Our victory is guaranteed ...Akufo-Addo tells the clergy

New African Magazine eulogies Ghana's digitalization success

Afigya Sekyere youth root for Barimah Sarpong as Parliamentary candidate

THE INQUISITOR

NPP Running Mate: Amoako Baah blasts loutish Wontumi

Excessive noise at Labone: 355 Lounge, LaDMA sued

I didn't attack Judiciary - SP

AM