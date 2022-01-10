Today at the newsstands - January 10, 2022

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are a collection of the major newspaper headlines for today, January 10, 2022.
Ghanaian Times:
Govt suspends benchmark reversal - President recommends wider consultation
Stars, Morocco in cagey clash as President urges team to win cup
Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in Nations Cup opener
New Crusading Guide:
ECOWAS upholds initial sanctions on Mali
Unite to fix problems around Songhor Lagoon - Agorhom to Ada traditional leaders
I'm shocked - Veep says, as he commiserates with late Ashitey's family
The Chronicle:
Military arrest 6 Western Togoland gangsters for attempting to buy arms from Defence Intelligence officer posing as Togbui from Togo to attack BoG at Hohoe
Police chase Fire Service over missing GhS30k at accident scene
Kamaldeen joins Stars #CitiCBS
Publisher:
Mass resignation rocks NIB - Over 200 opt for voluntary package
Bawumia mourns with Ashitey's family
ECOWAS imposes tougher sanctions on Mali
Tiwaa gets another chance after CID 'mess'
Frema weeps at brother's one week observation
Republic Press:
Govt makes u-turn as Akufo-Addo blocks reversal of benchmark values
COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is EOCO boss
UTAG greets 2022 with strike action
V/R: Hunter shot dead after being mistaken for bush meat at Kpeve
Daily Graphic:
SIM card registration: Telcos beef up logistics
Black Stars ready for #AFCON2021
Maame Tiwaa new EOCO boss
Sewornu's strike wins day for Hearts Of Oak at Bibiani
Etouga's hat-trick powers Asante Kotoko to sink Ashgold
Browse our photo gallery for more pictures