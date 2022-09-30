Today at the newsstands – Friday September 30, 2022

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* 2017 A-G report: 17 OMCs fail to pay GH₵249m tax for oil lifted
* Judges, Magistrates demand early payment of allowances
Daily Graphic
* Addressing housing deficit: Utilise pension law to own homes
• NPRA encourages contributors
* Danger at Odorkor traffic lights intersection
Ghanaian Times
* We’ll defeat ‘galamseyers’ – Lands Minster vows as he MMDCEs’ support
* SIM reregistration: Long queues return again
Daily Guide
* Chinese slashes worker’s throat over salary
* NDC minority chases gov’t over ‘missing’ $100m oil cash
