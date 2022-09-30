You are here: HomeNews2022 09 30Article 1633244

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday September 30, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (14)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* 2017 A-G report: 17 OMCs fail to pay GH₵249m tax for oil lifted

* Judges, Magistrates demand early payment of allowances

Daily Graphic

* Addressing housing deficit: Utilise pension law to own homes

• NPRA encourages contributors

* Danger at Odorkor traffic lights intersection

Ghanaian Times

* We’ll defeat ‘galamseyers’ – Lands Minster vows as he MMDCEs’ support

* SIM reregistration: Long queues return again

Daily Guide

* Chinese slashes worker’s throat over salary

* NDC minority chases gov’t over ‘missing’ $100m oil cash

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment