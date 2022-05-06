You are here: HomeNews2022 05 06Article 1531463

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday May 6, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (9)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* The Bible influences my decisions – President

* CLOGSAG strike continue

Ghanaian Times

* AMA warns public against processing food in market

* ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff discuss security in sub-region

B & FT

* Fitch revises fiscal deficit forecast downward to 9.1%

* Fisheries Ministry warns industrial fisher against unapproved nets

The Chronicle

* Inspector of Mines probes military, quarry coys impasse

* Osu Castle ammo thief jailed 3yrs

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment