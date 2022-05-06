Today at the newsstands – Friday May 6, 2022

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* The Bible influences my decisions – President



* CLOGSAG strike continue



Ghanaian Times



* AMA warns public against processing food in market



* ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff discuss security in sub-region



B & FT



* Fitch revises fiscal deficit forecast downward to 9.1%



* Fisheries Ministry warns industrial fisher against unapproved nets



The Chronicle



* Inspector of Mines probes military, quarry coys impasse



* Osu Castle ammo thief jailed 3yrs



You can browse our gallery for more headlines