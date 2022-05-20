You are here: HomeNews2022 05 20Article 1542737

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - Friday May 20, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Parks and Gardens beautifies roads – Exercise extends to MMDAs

* Achimota Forest brouhaha: Compensation informed declassification – Deputy Minister

Ghanaian Times

* Determining global cocoa price: Let’s support Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire cocoa initiative – Cocobod boss lobbies African countries

* 3 arrested for attacking, vandalising Benya FM

The Chronicle

* Asokwa Municipal Police Commander yells: Radio stations breaking up homes with amateurish attempts at settlement of marital disputes

* Josephine Nkrumah presents letters of credence to Prez Weah

Daily Guide

* Soldiers will crush terrorists, says Minister

* Palm wine tapper commits suicide

