Today at the newsstands – Friday, May 13, 2022

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Agyapa deal revived



• We musn’t drop it – Finance Minister



* Cabinet approves National Quality Policy



The Chronicle



* Hosting AfDB in Accra will inure to Ghana's benefits



* Kan Dapaah 'sacks' GoTa boys from Tema port



B & FT



* Local pension funds increase activity on equities market



* Bullish outlook for large-scale gold production



Daily Statesman



* AfDB plans Africa's recovery in Accra



* MoMo patronage now witnesses stability



You can also browse our gallery for more headlines