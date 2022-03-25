Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 25, 2022

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



*Restoring economic stability: Govt adopts critical measures



• Targets GH₵3.5 billion savings



* We’re ready for Super Eagles - Partey



Ghanaian Times



* Measures to ease economic pressures inadequate…says Minority



* Black Stars to fly over Super Eagles tonight



Daily Guide



* MPs back Tax Exemptions



* Uproar over ‘Burger’ MP



The Chronicle



* Fuel coupons of appointees down 50%...as Ofori-Atta announces far-reaching measures to deal with economic crisis



* Ghana makes windfall of $1bn from local content policy - Jinapor



