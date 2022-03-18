You are here: HomeNews2022 03 18Article 1493468

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 18, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Stop polluting Odaw storm drain; maintenance cost mounting – Asenso-Boakye

* 3 ministers directed to brief Parliament on Bawku

Ghanaian Times

* Ahead of rainy season: We’ll arrest, prosecute ‘polluters’ Korle Lagoon – Works Minister warns as he inspects dredging project

* Parliament adjourns sitting for lack of quorum

Daily Guide

* Bagbin requests extra $50k from Dubai

* Chief of Staff denies Afia Schwar’s ¢50k donation

The Chronicle

* Rescue me before I die – SOS message from acide bathed victim at Awukugua

* Injunction on Twifo-Hemang NPP elections

