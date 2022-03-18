Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 18, 2022

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022
Daily Graphic
* Stop polluting Odaw storm drain; maintenance cost mounting – Asenso-Boakye
* 3 ministers directed to brief Parliament on Bawku
Ghanaian Times
* Ahead of rainy season: We’ll arrest, prosecute ‘polluters’ Korle Lagoon – Works Minister warns as he inspects dredging project
* Parliament adjourns sitting for lack of quorum
Daily Guide
* Bagbin requests extra $50k from Dubai
* Chief of Staff denies Afia Schwar’s ¢50k donation
The Chronicle
* Rescue me before I die – SOS message from acide bathed victim at Awukugua
* Injunction on Twifo-Hemang NPP elections
