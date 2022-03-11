Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 11, 2022

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Voting rights of Deputy Speakers: Supreme Court settles matter – President Akufo-Addo
* 10 Medical officers decline posting to Upper East Region
Ghanaian Times
* Boost for agriculture: Govt earmarks $105m to rehab 3 dams…to increase commercial production
* Pres Akufo-Addo, Mahama comment on SC verdict
The Chronicle
* Apiatse victims go home today
* Afenyo to Minority: Stop scandalizing the courts
Daily Guide
* Bagbin appoints NDC man ‘acting Speaker’
* NPP sets election records straight
