Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 11, 2022

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Voting rights of Deputy Speakers: Supreme Court settles matter – President Akufo-Addo



* 10 Medical officers decline posting to Upper East Region



Ghanaian Times



* Boost for agriculture: Govt earmarks $105m to rehab 3 dams…to increase commercial production



* Pres Akufo-Addo, Mahama comment on SC verdict



The Chronicle



* Apiatse victims go home today



* Afenyo to Minority: Stop scandalizing the courts



Daily Guide



* Bagbin appoints NDC man ‘acting Speaker’



* NPP sets election records straight



You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines