General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday, March 11, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Voting rights of Deputy Speakers: Supreme Court settles matter – President Akufo-Addo

* 10 Medical officers decline posting to Upper East Region

Ghanaian Times

* Boost for agriculture: Govt earmarks $105m to rehab 3 dams…to increase commercial production

* Pres Akufo-Addo, Mahama comment on SC verdict

The Chronicle

* Apiatse victims go home today

* Afenyo to Minority: Stop scandalizing the courts

Daily Guide

* Bagbin appoints NDC man ‘acting Speaker’

* NPP sets election records straight

