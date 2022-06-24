You are here: HomeNews2022 06 24Article 1568378

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 24, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* NPP clears 48 for contest

* ECG cuts off Kejetia

The Chronicle

* Threat of Terrorism: Be alert, vigilant at all borders…Dery tells GIS as gov’t provides new barracks in Western North

* Grumbles over Data Protection’s GH24k monthly rent

Daily Graphic

* A year on…Neoplan still in distress

• But government stands by pledge

* GJA votes today

Ghanaian Times

* Make Africa food-sufficient…Ofori-Atta charges peer countries

* Car owners abandon vehicles for ‘tro-tro’ over fuel price hike

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment