You are here: HomeNews2022 06 10Article 1557674

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday, June 10, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Relief for students

• No guarantor loan policy launched

* Agric revival rests with BoG - Odoom

Ghanaian Times

* 1,000 Nigerien illegal immigrants repatriated…after Ghana, Niger authorities agreement

* Businessman shot, set ablaze with car at Pusiga…DCE condemns crime calls for probe

Daily Guide

* Today is Green Ghana Day

* Standards Authority seeks new law

The Chronicle

* Takoradi fake kidnap victim appeal fails

* Nana, Mahama, Kufuor lead tree planting today

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment