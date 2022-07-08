You are here: HomeNews2022 07 08Article 1578098

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday July 8, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (9)

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Economic difficulties: This one too shall pass – Okyenhene

* Lapaz driver allegedly swindles 3 ‘burgers’ off thousand of cedis

Daily Graphic

* IMF negotaitions: Approach with open mind

• Terkper advises government

* Reduce population growth rate – Experts

Daily Guide

* Remove billboards – NPP barks at aspirants

* Quartey blames absence on ‘knee surgery’

New Crusading Guide

* Red flags fly in Nzemaland…on Overlord position

* Madina MCE fingered in land ‘theft’

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment