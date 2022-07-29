You are here: HomeNews2022 07 29Article 1592483

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday, July 29, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (11)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Court dismisses Spio’s defamation suit against Wontumi

* Trial of Opuni and other : CJ has granted me a limited time -Honyenuga

Daily Graphic

* Increase investment in domestic production

• To avert imminent food crisis – Agric bodies

* Adwoa Safo sacked

Ghanaian Times

* Speaker indefinitely defers decision on Adwoa Safo

* Police most corrupt institution: IGP responds to reports

Daily Guide

* NPP chalks 30…pledges to overcome development challenges

* Manya Krobo MP charged with illegal connection

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment