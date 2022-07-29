Today at the newsstands – Friday, July 29, 2022

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers



The Chronicle



* Court dismisses Spio’s defamation suit against Wontumi



* Trial of Opuni and other : CJ has granted me a limited time -Honyenuga



Daily Graphic



* Increase investment in domestic production



• To avert imminent food crisis – Agric bodies



* Adwoa Safo sacked



Ghanaian Times



* Speaker indefinitely defers decision on Adwoa Safo



* Police most corrupt institution: IGP responds to reports



Daily Guide



* NPP chalks 30…pledges to overcome development challenges



* Manya Krobo MP charged with illegal connection



You can browse our gallery for more headlines