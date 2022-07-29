Today at the newsstands – Friday, July 29, 2022

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* Court dismisses Spio’s defamation suit against Wontumi
* Trial of Opuni and other : CJ has granted me a limited time -Honyenuga
Daily Graphic
* Increase investment in domestic production
• To avert imminent food crisis – Agric bodies
* Adwoa Safo sacked
Ghanaian Times
* Speaker indefinitely defers decision on Adwoa Safo
* Police most corrupt institution: IGP responds to reports
Daily Guide
* NPP chalks 30…pledges to overcome development challenges
* Manya Krobo MP charged with illegal connection
