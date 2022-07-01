You are here: HomeNews2022 07 01Article 1573208

Today at the newsstands – Friday, July 1, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* Mahama punches Nana on economy

* Nana. Bawumia celebrate murdered judges

The Chronicle

* Daavi Ama lays claim to NPP Chair

* Imperfect constitutional rule is better than a military regime - GBA

Daily Graphic

* Don't place premium on private gains - Okyenhene tells African leaders

* New GJA executive takes office

Ghanaian Times

* Mad rush for Ghana card as today marks start of BoG directive to use ID card only for all bank transactions

* Police gun down 4 armed robbers on Bekwai-Fomena highway

