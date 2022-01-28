Today at the newsstands – Friday January 28, 2022

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Suspension of benchmark policy: Rice farmers cry out..300,000 to lose livelihood?



* E-Levy best revenue generation option- Panelists



The Chronicle



* Cop allegedly rapes 17-year-old in custody



* Land guards ‘squeezing blood’ out of Adjiringano residents



* E-Levy will be used to build 1st class roads..instead of foreign assistance and concomitant debts



The Insight



* UTAG strike.. Federation of Labour worried; wants government to resolve impasse



* Appiatse Explosion: Chiefs debunk police claim