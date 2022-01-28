You are here: HomeNews2022 01 28Article 1455856

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday January 28, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (4)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Suspension of benchmark policy: Rice farmers cry out..300,000 to lose livelihood?

* E-Levy best revenue generation option- Panelists

The Chronicle

* Cop allegedly rapes 17-year-old in custody

* Land guards ‘squeezing blood’ out of Adjiringano residents

* E-Levy will be used to build 1st class roads..instead of foreign assistance and concomitant debts

The Insight

* UTAG strike.. Federation of Labour worried; wants government to resolve impasse

* Appiatse Explosion: Chiefs debunk police claim

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment