Today at the newsstands – Friday January 21, 2021

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the frontpages of major newspapers:
Ghanaian Times
* Telcos reduce momo charges by 25% to reduce impact of e-levy - Finance Minister
* Scores die, buildings collapse in massive explosion in Bogoso
* Holders Algeria knocked out of AFCON following Cote d'Ivoire defeat
Daily Graphic
* Fatal explosion at Apeate: Community wiped out; President commiserates with families
* Ghana takes over AMERI plant
* Police intensify efforts to arrest Nima, Mamobi violence ringleaders
* Algeria crash out of AFCON
The Chronicle
* Family accuses KATH of killing pregnant niece through medical negligence
* Many feared dead in Bogoso explosion
* Non-passage of e-levy forces govt to reduce expenditure - John Kumah
* Man Utd to dethrone West Ham from top four position
B & FT
* Gov't cuts down its expenditure by expenditure by 20%
* NIA doubles down on doubt about quality of NCA bio-data collection
* E-levy to come back at same rate of 1.75%
The Finder
* More than 10 feared dead in explosion - President consoles families of victims
* Catholic Church cuts sod for 300-bed paediatric hospital at Kwabenya
* Mobile money transactions hit GHS953.2bn in 2021
Business 24
* Expert proposes solution to curb child, labour on cocoa farms
* Gov't suspends 20 percent of expenditure in approved 2022 budget
* McDan's commercial private jet service takes off next week