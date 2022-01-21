Today at the newsstands – Friday January 21, 2021

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the frontpages of major newspapers:



Ghanaian Times



* Telcos reduce momo charges by 25% to reduce impact of e-levy - Finance Minister



* Scores die, buildings collapse in massive explosion in Bogoso



* Holders Algeria knocked out of AFCON following Cote d'Ivoire defeat



Daily Graphic



* Fatal explosion at Apeate: Community wiped out; President commiserates with families



* Ghana takes over AMERI plant



* Police intensify efforts to arrest Nima, Mamobi violence ringleaders



* Algeria crash out of AFCON



The Chronicle



* Family accuses KATH of killing pregnant niece through medical negligence



* Many feared dead in Bogoso explosion



* Non-passage of e-levy forces govt to reduce expenditure - John Kumah



* Man Utd to dethrone West Ham from top four position



B & FT



* Gov't cuts down its expenditure by expenditure by 20%



* NIA doubles down on doubt about quality of NCA bio-data collection



* E-levy to come back at same rate of 1.75%



The Finder



* More than 10 feared dead in explosion - President consoles families of victims



* Catholic Church cuts sod for 300-bed paediatric hospital at Kwabenya



* Mobile money transactions hit GHS953.2bn in 2021



Business 24



* Expert proposes solution to curb child, labour on cocoa farms



* Gov't suspends 20 percent of expenditure in approved 2022 budget



* McDan's commercial private jet service takes off next week