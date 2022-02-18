Today at the newsstands – Friday, February 18, 2022

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Combating money laundering: Political will critical…Finance Minister tells West African states



* 16 Million register for Ghana Card – NIA



* GRA directs taxpayers to file returns online



Ghanaian Times



* Rush for Ghana Card intensifies…long queues form at registration centres as deadline looms



* NABCO trainee demo to demand payment of allowance arrears



* NAGRAT decries challenges facing first, second cycle institutions



* UTAG calls off strike at last



The Chronicle



* Trouble for Mills’ ‘Kitchen Cabinet’…Four MPs want death of ‘Asomdweehene’ probed



* BOG did not give Capital Bank free money – Ato Essien



* Provide data of violence against gays in Ghana – MP



Ghanaian Publisher



* CBG, First Lady, Ministers donate GHC175K to Apiate Fund…Jinapor calls for more



* IGP okays DV,DP plates…says no law forbids usage at night



* 4 MPs want probe into Mills’ death…Twin brother insists he died in his arms