General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Friday, April 8, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* We’re building a new economy – Dr Bawumia

* Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama dead

Ghanaian Times

* At the TESCON Confab: Economic fundamentals strong despite Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict – Veep

* There’ll be no ‘dumsor’ – Energy Ministry parries claim

Daily Guide

* Bawumia mesmerises at economy lecture, ruffles NDC

* Ministry denies GH¢10m galamsey confab allegation

The Chronicle

* Bawumia speaks: Yes, we have borrowed, but we have used it judiciously

* Akufo-Addo meets Jordan in London

