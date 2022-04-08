Today at the newsstands – Friday, April 8, 2022

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* We’re building a new economy – Dr Bawumia



* Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama dead



Ghanaian Times



* At the TESCON Confab: Economic fundamentals strong despite Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict – Veep



* There’ll be no ‘dumsor’ – Energy Ministry parries claim



Daily Guide



* Bawumia mesmerises at economy lecture, ruffles NDC



* Ministry denies GH¢10m galamsey confab allegation



The Chronicle



* Bawumia speaks: Yes, we have borrowed, but we have used it judiciously



* Akufo-Addo meets Jordan in London



