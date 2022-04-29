You are here: HomeNews2022 04 29Article 1526630

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - Friday, April 29, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (13)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Protect Constitution against saboteurs – President rallies citizens

* E-levy takes off Sunday – GRA, banks, telcos ready for implementation

Daily Guide

* Democracy has been good for us – Akufo-Addo

* Ato Essien fights Capital Bank

Daily Searchlight

* Okaikwei South NPP finally elects Constituency Executives peacefully

* Lands Minister woos investors into the bauxite and aluminum industry in Ghana

Daily Dispatch

* Retired appeal court judge on US govts report on Ghanaian judiciary

* NPP elects Constituency Executives

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment