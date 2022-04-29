Today at the newsstands - Friday, April 29, 2022

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Protect Constitution against saboteurs – President rallies citizens
* E-levy takes off Sunday – GRA, banks, telcos ready for implementation
Daily Guide
* Democracy has been good for us – Akufo-Addo
* Ato Essien fights Capital Bank
Daily Searchlight
* Okaikwei South NPP finally elects Constituency Executives peacefully
* Lands Minister woos investors into the bauxite and aluminum industry in Ghana
Daily Dispatch
* Retired appeal court judge on US govts report on Ghanaian judiciary
* NPP elects Constituency Executives