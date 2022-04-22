Today at the newsstands - Friday April 22, 2022

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Economy rebounds faster; government quickens process towards pre-Covid era levels



* Over 3,550 deferred students reinstated



Ghanaian Times



* At pre-May Day Forum: No minimum wage below inflation rate this year – TUC to government



* GHS launches second phase of national Covid-19 vaccination campaign



Daily Guide



* All economies in trouble – Ibn Chambas



* ‘Review Supreme Court rules’



The Chronicle



* Carlos is a real fool, not a little fool – Court told in complaint filed on behalf of Tema West MP



* Government promises to construct more rural telephony sites



