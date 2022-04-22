You are here: HomeNews2022 04 22Article 1521335

Today at the newsstands - Friday April 22, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Economy rebounds faster; government quickens process towards pre-Covid era levels

* Over 3,550 deferred students reinstated

Ghanaian Times

* At pre-May Day Forum: No minimum wage below inflation rate this year – TUC to government

* GHS launches second phase of national Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Daily Guide

* All economies in trouble – Ibn Chambas

* ‘Review Supreme Court rules’

The Chronicle

* Carlos is a real fool, not a little fool – Court told in complaint filed on behalf of Tema West MP

* Government promises to construct more rural telephony sites

