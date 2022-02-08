You are here: HomeNews2022 02 08Article 1463962

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – February 8, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* 8 e-block schools upgraded; benefit from additional infrastructure

* SIGA to list 11 state entities on stock exchange

* Early warning systems set up against security threats

* Free surgery for hernia patients in Western Region

Ghanaian Times

* Govt will appeal Moody's credit rating - Finance Ministry

* GRA couldn't account for 97 confiscated vehicles

* 4 killed, 9 injured in ghastly accident at Nsawam

* Heroic Senegal return home after historic Nations Cup success

The Chronicle

* Police drag prison officer to court for fraud

* How Adamu Sakande was jailed for perjury

* Apiate explosion is a wakeup call for proactive measures – Jinapor

* A to Z of Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Crusading Guide

* Akufo – Addo slams rating agencies

* E-levy to reposition Ghana's economy for growth - Palgrave Boakye Danquah

* Lands Minister inaugurates five member committee to review safety standards in mining industry

* Down memory lane Adamu Sakande jailed

The Mirror

* Unearthing creativity in children - Rahma Harruna Attah makes a difference

* Punishing children for bed-wetting wrong - Consultant paediatrician

* Ashaiman chief prepares to welcome Awinongya Jr tomorrow

