Today at the newsstands – February 7, 2023

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
President makes ministerial changes
Ghanaians recount experiences in Turkiye earthquake
DDE: Schedule Finance Minister to brief Parliament – Speaker directs
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Akufo-Addo breaths new life into government
Process and consume more cocoa locally – Nkrumah
Angela List still CEO of Adamus Resources
TE CHRONICLE
Ahanta Traditional Council in disarray…over appointment of Labianca owner as Acting Pre
KON campaigns for processing of more cocoa products in Ghana
Akudo-Addo reshuffles cabinet
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
President names new ministers
DDEP: Government provides administrative window to bondholders after deadline
