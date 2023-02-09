Today at the newsstands – February 7, 2023

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



President makes ministerial changes



Ghanaians recount experiences in Turkiye earthquake



DDE: Schedule Finance Minister to brief Parliament – Speaker directs



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Akufo-Addo breaths new life into government



Process and consume more cocoa locally – Nkrumah



Angela List still CEO of Adamus Resources



TE CHRONICLE



Ahanta Traditional Council in disarray…over appointment of Labianca owner as Acting Pre



KON campaigns for processing of more cocoa products in Ghana



Akudo-Addo reshuffles cabinet



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



President names new ministers



DDEP: Government provides administrative window to bondholders after deadline







