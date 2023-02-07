Today at the newsstands – February 7, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GUIDE



‘Rebel’ NDC MPs rubbish Mosquito meeting



Christian Atsu ‘missing’ in Turkey earthquake



5 injured in military, Bibiani youth clash



GHANAIAN TIMES



DDEP: Government heads to finish line – appeals to all to contribute to economic recovery



Consensus needed for economic progress- Oppong Nkrumah to clergy



Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after Turkey earthquake



ECONOMY TIMES



Govt misses fiscal deficit target



Banks make losses in 2022



IMF bailout to be ready before end of 1st quarter



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Court adjourns Charles Bissue’s case against OSP, Anas



Intensify corruption fight – CDS charges govt, stakeholders



Stop prosecuting Ghana first CEO – AG advises CID



THE CHRONICLE



IMF Talks have boosted recovery efforts – Ofori-Atta



Akufo-Addo, John Mahama pray for Atsu



Veep, MPs travel to Salaga on commercial bus



You can watch the video reel below for more headlines:



