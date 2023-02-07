You are here: HomeNews2023 02 07Article 1709567

General News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – February 7, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

‘Rebel’ NDC MPs rubbish Mosquito meeting

Christian Atsu ‘missing’ in Turkey earthquake

5 injured in military, Bibiani youth clash

GHANAIAN TIMES

DDEP: Government heads to finish line – appeals to all to contribute to economic recovery

Consensus needed for economic progress- Oppong Nkrumah to clergy

Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after Turkey earthquake

ECONOMY TIMES

Govt misses fiscal deficit target

Banks make losses in 2022

IMF bailout to be ready before end of 1st quarter

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Court adjourns Charles Bissue’s case against OSP, Anas

Intensify corruption fight – CDS charges govt, stakeholders

Stop prosecuting Ghana first CEO – AG advises CID

THE CHRONICLE

IMF Talks have boosted recovery efforts – Ofori-Atta

Akufo-Addo, John Mahama pray for Atsu

Veep, MPs travel to Salaga on commercial bus

You can watch the video reel below for more headlines:

