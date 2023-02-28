Today at the newsstands – February 28, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Exodus for greener pastures:100 Nurses leave Pantang hospital
SHS freshers report for school
Ban on used electrical appliances to reduce electricity cost
THE GHANIAN TIMES
Ashantihene warns chiefs : stop double land sales - or incur my wrath
US$ 8.5m needed to host African para games in Accra
Payment for coupons , principals of matured old bonds to begin march 13
DAILY GUIDE
Nana meets Atsu's family
My life in danger - NDC Chair cries.
Ecowas urges Nigerian candidates to accept results.
THE BUSINESS ANALYST
Fuel prices to go down in March.
Payment of coupons and principals of old bonds to resume on March 14.
THE CHRONICLE
70k children back to school project takes off
Gold for Oil: OMCs to sign undertaking to reduce prices.
