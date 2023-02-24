You are here: HomeNews2023 02 24Article 1720343

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – February 24, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Project to bring back dropouts: 70,000 children returning to school


Routine immunisation : Vaccine shortage will soon be over - GHS assures public


Editor bows out, many lauds contributions to GCGL success story


THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Chieftaincy conflict at chereponi : 4 killied soldier, 4 others injured


COCOBOD financial financial lose case:AG judge to refer case to CJ


Ghana, EU, IOM partner to implement safe, orderly, regular migration project


THE CHRONICLE

Trial of Opuni , Agongo , please refer case to CJ - A-G pleads with retired Honyenuga


Tema to host Greater Accra region 6th March celebration - Minister

Malfunctionng traffic lights @ Lapaz pose danger to road users


DAILY GUIDE:

NPP, NDC tango over EC law

One killed, several house burnt in Wenchiki chieftancy dispute


THE INFORMER

I have not thumbed up Alan - Ya-Na clarifies.

Akufo-Addo pledges support for Dampare.



DAILY ANALYST


Asiedu Nketia’s son to contest in NDC parliamentary primaries.


Duffuor picks nomination forms; promises jobs for the grassroots.


