Today at the newsstands – February 24, 2023

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Project to bring back dropouts: 70,000 children returning to school





Routine immunisation : Vaccine shortage will soon be over - GHS assures public





Editor bows out, many lauds contributions to GCGL success story





THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Chieftaincy conflict at chereponi : 4 killied soldier, 4 others injured





COCOBOD financial financial lose case:AG judge to refer case to CJ





Ghana, EU, IOM partner to implement safe, orderly, regular migration project





THE CHRONICLE



Trial of Opuni , Agongo , please refer case to CJ - A-G pleads with retired Honyenuga





Tema to host Greater Accra region 6th March celebration - Minister



Malfunctionng traffic lights @ Lapaz pose danger to road users





DAILY GUIDE:



NPP, NDC tango over EC law



One killed, several house burnt in Wenchiki chieftancy dispute





THE INFORMER



I have not thumbed up Alan - Ya-Na clarifies.



Akufo-Addo pledges support for Dampare.







DAILY ANALYST





Asiedu Nketia’s son to contest in NDC parliamentary primaries.





Duffuor picks nomination forms; promises jobs for the grassroots.





