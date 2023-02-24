Today at the newsstands – February 24, 2023

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Project to bring back dropouts: 70,000 children returning to school
Routine immunisation : Vaccine shortage will soon be over - GHS assures public
Editor bows out, many lauds contributions to GCGL success story
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Chieftaincy conflict at chereponi : 4 killied soldier, 4 others injured
COCOBOD financial financial lose case:AG judge to refer case to CJ
Ghana, EU, IOM partner to implement safe, orderly, regular migration project
THE CHRONICLE
Trial of Opuni , Agongo , please refer case to CJ - A-G pleads with retired Honyenuga
Tema to host Greater Accra region 6th March celebration - Minister
Malfunctionng traffic lights @ Lapaz pose danger to road users
DAILY GUIDE:
NPP, NDC tango over EC law
One killed, several house burnt in Wenchiki chieftancy dispute
THE INFORMER
I have not thumbed up Alan - Ya-Na clarifies.
Akufo-Addo pledges support for Dampare.
DAILY ANALYST
Asiedu Nketia’s son to contest in NDC parliamentary primaries.
Duffuor picks nomination forms; promises jobs for the grassroots.
