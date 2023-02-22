Today at the newsstands – February 22, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Chieftaincy succession: Only 6 of 300 areas documented - Asamoah Boateng
Ghana voted against Russia on principle -president
Consultative meeting on Burkinabe refugees takes place
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
5,677 children engaged in'galamsey' - report
Review rental assistance scheme - RHAG advocates
Ghana to engage China for possible debt cancellation - finance minister
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
It is your turn - Ya Naa tells ALan Kyerematen
Buipewura Jinapor II officially informs president Akufo-Addo
GRA board secretary dabbling in partisan politics
DAILY GUIDE
I'II bring economy back to life - Alan
Ghana can rake in $2bn from education
Nana cuts ministers to 85
THE PUBLISHER
Eating pork invites midnight demons into you - Sonnie Badu warns
Mahama officially confirms: I shall run, win in 2024
Techiman south: 225 students benefit from GH¢ 300k school support facility
You can browse through our gallery for more photos: