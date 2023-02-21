Today at the newsstands – February 21, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Put on masks, restrict outdoor events EPA GMet cautions public
Institution of surveyors advocates digital map for the country
MIIF grows assert from GH¢ 1.7bn to GH¢3.2bn in months
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Tension mounts in Nalerigu
Maiden emergency life-serving skills training underway in Kumasi
DDEP not panacea for restoration of broken economy - Dr Duffour
DAILY GUIDE:
NPP, NDC fight over new ministers.
You can’t arrest Nayiri - Mamprugu Youth cry out.
You can't arrest Nayiri - Manprugu youth cry out
THE CHRONICLE :
Reduce Ministers from 86 to 65 - Minority tells Akufo Addo.
We are solidly behind you - Dambaihene assures Alan.
We are solidly behind you - Dambiahene assures Alan
THE BUSINESS ANALYST
New vehicle registrations by DVLA declines by 57.6%
Collapsing UT Bank was a wrong decision - Kofi Amoabeng.
New Vehicle registration by DVLA declines by 57.6%
You can browse through our gallery for more photos: