General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – February 21, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC

Put on masks, restrict outdoor events EPA GMet cautions public

Institution of surveyors advocates digital map for the country

MIIF grows assert from GH¢ 1.7bn to GH¢3.2bn in months


THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Tension mounts in Nalerigu

Maiden emergency life-serving skills training underway in Kumasi

DDEP not panacea for restoration of broken economy - Dr Duffour


DAILY GUIDE:

NPP, NDC fight over new ministers.

You can’t arrest Nayiri - Mamprugu Youth cry out.

You can't arrest Nayiri - Manprugu youth cry out


THE CHRONICLE :

Reduce Ministers from 86 to 65 - Minority tells Akufo Addo.

We are solidly behind you - Dambaihene assures Alan.

We are solidly behind you - Dambiahene assures Alan


THE BUSINESS ANALYST


New vehicle registrations by DVLA declines by 57.6%

Collapsing UT Bank was a wrong decision - Kofi Amoabeng.

New Vehicle registration by DVLA declines by 57.6%


