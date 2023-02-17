You are here: HomeNews2023 02 17Article 1715927

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – February 17, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Republic Press:

* ‘Lover Boy’ banker faced side chic in court

* Ayariga cries for Bawku.

Daily Guide:

* 102 MPs endorse Bawumia

* Government swaps GHC83 billion old bonds.

The Daily Statesman:

* Kennedy Agyapong urges NPP to tidy up for 2024.

* Debt Excange will trigger economic turnaround - Ofori-Atta.


Daily Graphic:

* Govt won't shortchange pensioner bondholders - Finance Miniter

* Walewale witnesses improvement in development projects

The Finder:

* Approve pending fiscal measures as well as the mid-year budget in august -Ofori-Atta to parliament

* 6 MPs condemn purported enskinment of rival chief for Bawku

