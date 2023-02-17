Today at the newsstands – February 17, 2023

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



Republic Press:



* ‘Lover Boy’ banker faced side chic in court



* Ayariga cries for Bawku.



Daily Guide:



* 102 MPs endorse Bawumia



* Government swaps GHC83 billion old bonds.



The Daily Statesman:



* Kennedy Agyapong urges NPP to tidy up for 2024.



* Debt Excange will trigger economic turnaround - Ofori-Atta.





Daily Graphic:



* Govt won't shortchange pensioner bondholders - Finance Miniter



* Walewale witnesses improvement in development projects



The Finder:



* Approve pending fiscal measures as well as the mid-year budget in august -Ofori-Atta to parliament



* 6 MPs condemn purported enskinment of rival chief for Bawku



