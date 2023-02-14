You are here: HomeNews2023 02 14Article 1713818

Today at the newsstands – February 14, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Domestic Debt Exchange Programme: Government secures 80% target

7 STEM schools fully operational - Education Minister

THE DAILY GUIDE

Apply standards in advertising ...information minister task AAG

Sakumono outdoors new chief

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo- Addo is annoyed ...says their failures are being blamed on him & ministers

Mahama: my wise counsel on the economy was ignored

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

GH¢2.7bn debt threatens power distribution

Huge support for Hughton as Black Stars coach

THE ANCHOR

NPP forces sabotaging my work - Henry Quartey

Ahanta Traditional Council endorses Labianca Owner ...as acting president

