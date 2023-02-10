You are here: HomeNews2023 02 10Article 1711688

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – February 10, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY DISPATCH:

* Gold for Oil OMCs fail to reduce price on first consignment.

* Suame NDC official denied bail over hate speech.

DAILY ANALYST:

* Jomoro MP fires Police over autopsy report

* Haruna Iddrisu rejects Collins Dauda’s seat

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

* Bawku turning into a Ghost Town - Catholic Bishops lament.

* Heads must roll over mess at COCOBOD - Kwadwo N.Poku fumes.

