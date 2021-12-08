Today at the newsstands - December 8, 2021

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021
Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers
Crusading Guide:
Kweku Annan vs Asante apeatu case: Drama in court
Take education on cancers to educational institutions - US-based NGO #CitiCBS
The Chronicle:
2022 budget blues: Confusion galore in Minority camp
78 'hribaba hribaba warriors escape death by hair's breadth
Tension in Krobo over relocation by ECG and subsequent dumsor
Ghanaian Times:
We remain opposed to e-levy, Minority states position on 2022 budget modification
GSS begins 4-day GIPSS training for officers
High C'ssioner meets Ho MCE over burial of slain Zambian woman, 22
ECG bags GHS6.5m from illegal connections #CitiCBS
The Herald:
Ursula Owusu & finance minister trade blows over GHS242 million cooked e-levy contract as name of shadowy company pops up
Ex-COCOBOD director untying 'mischief' against Opuni in court
Ghana Armed Forces planning to sneak out impersonator #CitiCBS
Daily Guide:
Ofosu-Ampofo planned harm on others
Police chase one more in Shatta Wale case
Lands Minister pledges climate change action
KGL Group celebrates Otumfuo, a pillar of peace
NFFAWAG lauds GEPA for coconut, cashew promotion #CitiCBS
Daily Graphic:
Massive afforestation programme underway - Jinapor
ECOWAS reopens land borders January 1
We can feed nation if resourced - Award winners
KOICA supports KVTI with safety equipment
Presby Church provides clinic for Mampong PRESEC
