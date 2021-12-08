Today at the newsstands - December 8, 2021

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



Crusading Guide:



Kweku Annan vs Asante apeatu case: Drama in court

Take education on cancers to educational institutions - US-based NGO #CitiCBS



The Chronicle:



2022 budget blues: Confusion galore in Minority camp

78 'hribaba hribaba warriors escape death by hair's breadth

Tension in Krobo over relocation by ECG and subsequent dumsor



Ghanaian Times:



We remain opposed to e-levy, Minority states position on 2022 budget modification

GSS begins 4-day GIPSS training for officers

High C'ssioner meets Ho MCE over burial of slain Zambian woman, 22

ECG bags GHS6.5m from illegal connections #CitiCBS



The Herald:



Ursula Owusu & finance minister trade blows over GHS242 million cooked e-levy contract as name of shadowy company pops up

Ex-COCOBOD director untying 'mischief' against Opuni in court

Ghana Armed Forces planning to sneak out impersonator #CitiCBS



Daily Guide:



Ofosu-Ampofo planned harm on others

Police chase one more in Shatta Wale case

Lands Minister pledges climate change action

KGL Group celebrates Otumfuo, a pillar of peace

NFFAWAG lauds GEPA for coconut, cashew promotion #CitiCBS



Daily Graphic:



Massive afforestation programme underway - Jinapor

ECOWAS reopens land borders January 1

We can feed nation if resourced - Award winners

KOICA supports KVTI with safety equipment

Presby Church provides clinic for Mampong PRESEC



You may also browse our gallery for photos of the newspapers