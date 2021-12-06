Today at the newsstands - December 6, 2021

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021
Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers
Daily Graphic:
• COVID-19 Omicron variant: Travel restrictions unfair - Ghana, South Africa register opposition
• Ministers banned from foreign travels
• Akufo-Addo, Ramaphosa celebrate Nana Otuo Siriboe
• King Faisal stop Asante Kotoko
Publisher:
• Otumfuo angry over dumsor, threatens to storm Jubilee House
• Name and shame evil beings in Parliament - Afenyo-Markin tasks media, civil society
Daily Guide:
• Bagbin fears NDC, Kevin Taylor
• Confusion over drivers planned strike
• Ghana, South Africa oppose Covid travel ban
• Akufo-Addo is African of the year #CitiCBS
Ghanaian Times:
• COVID-19 Omicron variant travel ban: Pres raps global c'nity for targeting African countries
• 6 perish, others injured in gory accident at Sege
• NPC urges consensus building in Parliament to resolve 2022 budget impasse
Business24
• Pres Akufo-Addo impressed with record in agriculture
• Chamber of Commerce courts diasporan investors to local economy
• Akufo-Addo backs proposed business council to strengthen Ghana-South Africa economic ties
