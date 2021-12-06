Today at the newsstands - December 6, 2021

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



Daily Graphic:



• COVID-19 Omicron variant: Travel restrictions unfair - Ghana, South Africa register opposition



• Ministers banned from foreign travels



• Akufo-Addo, Ramaphosa celebrate Nana Otuo Siriboe



• King Faisal stop Asante Kotoko





Publisher:



• Otumfuo angry over dumsor, threatens to storm Jubilee House



• Name and shame evil beings in Parliament - Afenyo-Markin tasks media, civil society



Daily Guide:



• Bagbin fears NDC, Kevin Taylor



• Confusion over drivers planned strike



• Ghana, South Africa oppose Covid travel ban



• Akufo-Addo is African of the year #CitiCBS







Ghanaian Times:



• COVID-19 Omicron variant travel ban: Pres raps global c'nity for targeting African countries



• 6 perish, others injured in gory accident at Sege



• NPC urges consensus building in Parliament to resolve 2022 budget impasse



Business24



• Pres Akufo-Addo impressed with record in agriculture



• Chamber of Commerce courts diasporan investors to local economy



• Akufo-Addo backs proposed business council to strengthen Ghana-South Africa economic ties



