You are here: HomeNews2023 12 21Article 1901939

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – December 21, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (6)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Economic zones policy outlined...As govt baits companies

SML ICUMS fetch over GHC3bn - GRA

MasterCard MiDA invest rice value chain project

GJA launches 3rd African Media Convention

DAILY GUIDE

WASSCE Results: Top grades reach record high

Belgian New Force girl deported

Go beyond Ghana - Nana to Ghanaian businesses

THE CHRONICLE

Dead Assembly man breaks Nkrumah's 1951 record ...in district-level elections

'Diabetes, Hypertension killing politicians'

Ghana to host 3rd African Media Convention in May 2024.

SUPREME

Korle-Bu CEO accused of conflict of interest in double roles

Ghana gas bleeds ...over ECG non-payment

Nii Dodoo Clottey family of Pokuase gets new Family head