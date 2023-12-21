Today at the newsstands – December 21, 2023

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC



Economic zones policy outlined...As govt baits companies



SML ICUMS fetch over GHC3bn - GRA



MasterCard MiDA invest rice value chain project



GJA launches 3rd African Media Convention



DAILY GUIDE



WASSCE Results: Top grades reach record high



Belgian New Force girl deported



Go beyond Ghana - Nana to Ghanaian businesses



THE CHRONICLE



Dead Assembly man breaks Nkrumah's 1951 record ...in district-level elections



'Diabetes, Hypertension killing politicians'



Ghana to host 3rd African Media Convention in May 2024.



SUPREME



Korle-Bu CEO accused of conflict of interest in double roles



Ghana gas bleeds ...over ECG non-payment



Nii Dodoo Clottey family of Pokuase gets new Family head