Today at the newsstands – December 21, 2023

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Economic zones policy outlined...As govt baits companies
SML ICUMS fetch over GHC3bn - GRA
MasterCard MiDA invest rice value chain project
GJA launches 3rd African Media Convention
DAILY GUIDE
WASSCE Results: Top grades reach record high
Belgian New Force girl deported
Go beyond Ghana - Nana to Ghanaian businesses
THE CHRONICLE
Dead Assembly man breaks Nkrumah's 1951 record ...in district-level elections
'Diabetes, Hypertension killing politicians'
Ghana to host 3rd African Media Convention in May 2024.
SUPREME
Korle-Bu CEO accused of conflict of interest in double roles
Ghana gas bleeds ...over ECG non-payment
Nii Dodoo Clottey family of Pokuase gets new Family head