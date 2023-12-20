You are here: HomeNews2023 12 20Article 1901513

Today at the newsstands – December 20, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Low turnout marks district-level elections

WAEC punishes AI-assisted candidates

"The second coming of Nkrumah" thrills patrons at AICC

President urges citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles

DAILY GUIDE

Belgian New Force girl faces deportation

Ignore mischief of misguided elements - nana to BOG

Accra Mayor addresses world leaders

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption continues unabated

SML denies receiving $100m annually from gov't

Nana Amoako Poku is Offinsohene elect

THE GHANAIN PUBLISHER

SML fights off $100m 'Ghost' contract

Akufo-Addo launches NACAP evaluation report

Asenso-Boakye consoles race course fire victims