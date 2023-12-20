Today at the newsstands – December 20, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Low turnout marks district-level elections
WAEC punishes AI-assisted candidates
"The second coming of Nkrumah" thrills patrons at AICC
President urges citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles
DAILY GUIDE
Belgian New Force girl faces deportation
Ignore mischief of misguided elements - nana to BOG
Accra Mayor addresses world leaders
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption continues unabated
SML denies receiving $100m annually from gov't
Nana Amoako Poku is Offinsohene elect
THE GHANAIN PUBLISHER
SML fights off $100m 'Ghost' contract
Akufo-Addo launches NACAP evaluation report
Asenso-Boakye consoles race course fire victims