Today at the newsstands – December 19, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Don't get distracted from your mandate ...Akufo-Addo urges BOG
2023 WASSCE results best in four years - WAEC
66,000 contest local polls today
GHANAIAN TIMES
District-level elections: Go out, cast your vote!...EC entreats eligible voters
Aspiring assembly members end campaign for votes nationwide
Dr Bawumia's running mate: Consider Ga people for Veep ...G/A supporters appeal to NPP
DAILY GUIDE
Angry Bagbin slams Nana over 3 bills
Ghanaian Women Less Corrupt - AG
Interior Ministry hits road
THE CHRONICLE
MP Anyimadu is against LGBTQ+ bill ...Alan Cash is also 'fearoo' - says Foh-Amoaning
2023 Media capacity enhancement programme commences
Interior Ministry, Police to monitor private security coys, et all