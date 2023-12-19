Today at the newsstands – December 19, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Don't get distracted from your mandate ...Akufo-Addo urges BOG



2023 WASSCE results best in four years - WAEC



66,000 contest local polls today



GHANAIAN TIMES



District-level elections: Go out, cast your vote!...EC entreats eligible voters



Aspiring assembly members end campaign for votes nationwide



Dr Bawumia's running mate: Consider Ga people for Veep ...G/A supporters appeal to NPP



DAILY GUIDE



Angry Bagbin slams Nana over 3 bills



Ghanaian Women Less Corrupt - AG



Interior Ministry hits road



THE CHRONICLE



MP Anyimadu is against LGBTQ+ bill ...Alan Cash is also 'fearoo' - says Foh-Amoaning



2023 Media capacity enhancement programme commences



Interior Ministry, Police to monitor private security coys, et all