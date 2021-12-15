Today at the newsstands - December 15, 2021

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



Business24 (@business24gh)



Hire chartered bankers to drive growth - CIB-GH boss tells banks

Agric, manufacturing sectors still hold huge prospects - GIPC

Bayport networks with investment partners



The Informer:



Zoomlion supports National Mosque Project

Okyenhene urges collective responsibility, says sanitation offenders will be punished



Crusading Guide:



Anas' GHS25,000,000 defamation suit: Kennedy writes to CJ

KGL acquires first Otumfuo commemorative gold coin for 1 million Ghana cedis

Sammy Gyamfi writes on compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations



Daily Graphic



Gathering primary data for development: Births registry to be revamped - Local Government Minister

GHS launches campaign to prevent maternal deaths

Mandatory vaccination kicks off at KIA



Ghanaian Publisher:



Ghana discovers iron ore in commercial quantities

Engineered landfill site being developed - Sanitation Minister

Veep launches Ghana TVET Service

New aircraft will be delivered in 2025 if... - Nitiwul



Daily Guide:



Bagbin 'okays' NDC motion from Dubai

Otumfuo Gold Coins details out

Share Covid vaccines worldwide- Akufo-Addo to EU

Arsenal strips Aubameyang of captaincy

Rugby League hits Tamale

GFA Executives storm Manhyia today



