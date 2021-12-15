You are here: HomeNews2021 12 15Article 1424254

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - December 15, 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

Business24 (@business24gh)

Hire chartered bankers to drive growth - CIB-GH boss tells banks
Agric, manufacturing sectors still hold huge prospects - GIPC
Bayport networks with investment partners

The Informer:

Zoomlion supports National Mosque Project
Okyenhene urges collective responsibility, says sanitation offenders will be punished

Crusading Guide:

Anas' GHS25,000,000 defamation suit: Kennedy writes to CJ
KGL acquires first Otumfuo commemorative gold coin for 1 million Ghana cedis
Sammy Gyamfi writes on compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations

Daily Graphic

Gathering primary data for development: Births registry to be revamped - Local Government Minister
GHS launches campaign to prevent maternal deaths
Mandatory vaccination kicks off at KIA

Ghanaian Publisher:

Ghana discovers iron ore in commercial quantities
Engineered landfill site being developed - Sanitation Minister
Veep launches Ghana TVET Service
New aircraft will be delivered in 2025 if... - Nitiwul

Daily Guide:

Bagbin 'okays' NDC motion from Dubai
Otumfuo Gold Coins details out
Share Covid vaccines worldwide- Akufo-Addo to EU
Arsenal strips Aubameyang of captaincy
Rugby League hits Tamale
GFA Executives storm Manhyia today

