Today at the newsstands - December 15, 2021

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers
Business24 (@business24gh)
Hire chartered bankers to drive growth - CIB-GH boss tells banks
Agric, manufacturing sectors still hold huge prospects - GIPC
Bayport networks with investment partners
The Informer:
Zoomlion supports National Mosque Project
Okyenhene urges collective responsibility, says sanitation offenders will be punished
Crusading Guide:
Anas' GHS25,000,000 defamation suit: Kennedy writes to CJ
KGL acquires first Otumfuo commemorative gold coin for 1 million Ghana cedis
Sammy Gyamfi writes on compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations
Daily Graphic
Gathering primary data for development: Births registry to be revamped - Local Government Minister
GHS launches campaign to prevent maternal deaths
Mandatory vaccination kicks off at KIA
Ghanaian Publisher:
Ghana discovers iron ore in commercial quantities
Engineered landfill site being developed - Sanitation Minister
Veep launches Ghana TVET Service
New aircraft will be delivered in 2025 if... - Nitiwul
Daily Guide:
Bagbin 'okays' NDC motion from Dubai
Otumfuo Gold Coins details out
Share Covid vaccines worldwide- Akufo-Addo to EU
Arsenal strips Aubameyang of captaincy
Rugby League hits Tamale
GFA Executives storm Manhyia today
