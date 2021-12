General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



Daily Guide:



Court throws out 'Canada' MP

Resign to campaign - Nana to 'flagbearers'

Don't frustrate gov't - Otumfuo to MPs

European Bank gives gov't €82.5m for COVID-19

Opuni chases judge again









































