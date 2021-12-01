Today at the newsstands - December 1, 2021

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



The Finder:



* 2022 budget passed by majority



* Food delivery and ride-hailing workers face low pay, dangerous conditions - Report



* Power supply to Kumasi to normalise by end of year



The Chronicle:



* Majority whip Minority with 'Adjaho cane' and approve 2022 budget



* Krobo chiefs denounce 'yentua' electricity bill agitators



Daily Graphic:



* Majority reverses Minority decision, approve 2022 budget



* Budget approval unconstitutional - Minority



* YouStart initiative game-changer - Ken Ofori-Atta





You may also browse our gallery for photos of the newspapers