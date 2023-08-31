Today at the newsstands – August 31, 2023

You are here: HomeNews2023 08 31Article 1835183

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Largest salt mine operations ...Electrochem employs 3, 000 workers

NAM 1 slapped with 39 criminal charges

Nation must rally behind industrial agenda - Panellists

THE CHRONICLE

Adoagyiri finally catches ..2 shot dead;several others injured in a protracted chieftaincy ruckus

l'll not accept attacks on my followers -Alan

Over GHC7M Covid-19 donations paid into consolidated fund

THE CRUSADING GUIDE

Ghana breaks salt barriers ...as Akufo-Addo commissions Africa's biggest mine

VRA's profit-making trend amazing ...Dormaa East MP lauds CEO

Stop threatening and behave like party man group cautions Kennedy Agyapong

THE ANCHOR

'Kokonsa' police chiefs to be grilled today

Alan's agent punctured eye can't open, pupil shifted

4 more coups in the offing ...Pratt predicts

