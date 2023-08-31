Today at the newsstands – August 31, 2023

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023
Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Largest salt mine operations ...Electrochem employs 3, 000 workers
NAM 1 slapped with 39 criminal charges
Nation must rally behind industrial agenda - Panellists
THE CHRONICLE
Adoagyiri finally catches ..2 shot dead;several others injured in a protracted chieftaincy ruckus
l'll not accept attacks on my followers -Alan
Over GHC7M Covid-19 donations paid into consolidated fund
THE CRUSADING GUIDE
Ghana breaks salt barriers ...as Akufo-Addo commissions Africa's biggest mine
VRA's profit-making trend amazing ...Dormaa East MP lauds CEO
Stop threatening and behave like party man group cautions Kennedy Agyapong
THE ANCHOR
'Kokonsa' police chiefs to be grilled today
Alan's agent punctured eye can't open, pupil shifted
4 more coups in the offing ...Pratt predicts