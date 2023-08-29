Today at the newsstands – August 29, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DIALY GRAPHIC



Government launches PFJ2 ...initiative focuses on affordable, timely credit



Addai-Nimoh, Agyako ready for run-off



Best farmer advises youth to embrace agribusiness



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Ghanaian Swiss company, KOA inaugurate Africa's largest cocoa



Teachers hail education minister ...for directly engaging them on educational reforms



NUGS congratulates new CIPA president



THE CHRONICLE



Phase II of PFJ takes off



Adutwum engages teachers ...on educational reforms



Bugri Naabu blows cover of COPs Asare, Mensah



THE DAILY DISPATCH



Current energy minister has advocated the removal of the DIDT policy



Detailed analysis of NPP's election



I will be a hypocrite if I say Alan did not pay delegates -Alan's Hopeson Adorye