General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – August 29, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Government launches PFJ2 ...initiative focuses on affordable, timely credit

Addai-Nimoh, Agyako ready for run-off

Best farmer advises youth to embrace agribusiness

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Ghanaian Swiss company, KOA inaugurate Africa's largest cocoa

Teachers hail education minister ...for directly engaging them on educational reforms

NUGS congratulates new CIPA president

THE CHRONICLE

Phase II of PFJ takes off

Adutwum engages teachers ...on educational reforms

Bugri Naabu blows cover of COPs Asare, Mensah

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Current energy minister has advocated the removal of the DIDT policy

Detailed analysis of NPP's election

I will be a hypocrite if I say Alan did not pay delegates -Alan's Hopeson Adorye

