General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Today at the newsstands – August 28, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

THE INFORMER

Let’s close ranks – Bawumia urges NPP

EOCO recovers cash for state

Don’t choose war in Niger impasse

THE CHRONICLE

Complete Massacre – As 629 out of 797 grassroots of NPP endorse Veep Bawumia to ‘Break the 8’

Alan stands better chance on November 4 than Bawumia – Gyampo

Economic crisis was not caused by BoG – Pianim

THE GHANIAN TIMES

NPP Special Delegates Conference: Dr Bawumia takes comfy lead

Catholic Bishops kick against ECOWAS intervention in Niger

BoG Governor, Deputies not responsible for economic woes – Kwame Pianim

DAILY GRAPHIC

NPP super delegates conference: 4 cruise into November 4

November 4 crucial – Political scientists

Otumfuo to help raise US$10m for KATH

REPUBLIC PRESS

Ken shocks NPP – as Alan Cash falters in second place battle

Accident claims 8 lives on Kasoa-Cape Coast road

Embrace unity for success in 2024 elections – Bawumia urges NPP presidential aspirants

