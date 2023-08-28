Today at the newsstands – August 28, 2023

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines



THE INFORMER



Let’s close ranks – Bawumia urges NPP



EOCO recovers cash for state



Don’t choose war in Niger impasse



THE CHRONICLE



Complete Massacre – As 629 out of 797 grassroots of NPP endorse Veep Bawumia to ‘Break the 8’



Alan stands better chance on November 4 than Bawumia – Gyampo



Economic crisis was not caused by BoG – Pianim



THE GHANIAN TIMES



NPP Special Delegates Conference: Dr Bawumia takes comfy lead



Catholic Bishops kick against ECOWAS intervention in Niger



BoG Governor, Deputies not responsible for economic woes – Kwame Pianim



DAILY GRAPHIC



NPP super delegates conference: 4 cruise into November 4



November 4 crucial – Political scientists



Otumfuo to help raise US$10m for KATH



REPUBLIC PRESS



Ken shocks NPP – as Alan Cash falters in second place battle



Accident claims 8 lives on Kasoa-Cape Coast road



Embrace unity for success in 2024 elections – Bawumia urges NPP presidential aspirants



