General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – April 6, 2023

File photo File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC

Love, forgiveness, honesty must reign supreme -church leaders to Ghanaians

Rote learning helpful -UG Vice-Chancellor

CEOs call on 2 EC appointees to resign

DAILY GUIDE

Galamsey man owns 86-Bedroom hotel

2024 presidential race: it's possible says Bawumia

SC decides 'Burger' MP's fate May 17

THE ANCHOR

NCCE boils over 'missing' provident fund

State land thievery at East Legon

Galamsey fight is a shared responsibility Mireku Duker

THE MIRROR

Kwahu Easter - Economic challenges bite revellers, food vendors

3 Lotto operators loot GHC 253,680

Free health interventions - Cecilia Lodonu Senoo's way of serving communities

