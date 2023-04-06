Today at the newsstands – April 6, 2023

General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Love, forgiveness, honesty must reign supreme -church leaders to Ghanaians
Rote learning helpful -UG Vice-Chancellor
CEOs call on 2 EC appointees to resign
DAILY GUIDE
Galamsey man owns 86-Bedroom hotel
2024 presidential race: it's possible says Bawumia
SC decides 'Burger' MP's fate May 17
THE ANCHOR
NCCE boils over 'missing' provident fund
State land thievery at East Legon
Galamsey fight is a shared responsibility Mireku Duker
THE MIRROR
Kwahu Easter - Economic challenges bite revellers, food vendors
3 Lotto operators loot GHC 253,680
Free health interventions - Cecilia Lodonu Senoo's way of serving communities
You can browse through our gallery for more photos: