Today at the newsstands – April 5, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC



Swoop on breakdown vehicles - NRSA, MTTD act towards crash-free Easter



GTA launches 50th anniversary



Opuni trial to start afresh - High court Judge rules



GHANAIN TIMES



Norway SC dismisses appeal case against Ghana



NPP performs better despite global economic challenges - Mr Ntim



Trade unions others kick against new tax laws



THE CHRONICLE



Akufo-Addo's data on education beats Mahama ...Minister says impactful interventions have been implemented



President Akufo-Addo swears in SC Judges & Ministers



NPP flattens NDC propaganda onslaught on state of the nation



DAILY GUIDE



Free SHS has improved education -UCC don



I'm ready for presidential race -Joe Ghartey



Donald Trump arrested in New York



