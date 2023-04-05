Today at the newsstands – April 5, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Swoop on breakdown vehicles - NRSA, MTTD act towards crash-free Easter
GTA launches 50th anniversary
Opuni trial to start afresh - High court Judge rules
GHANAIN TIMES
Norway SC dismisses appeal case against Ghana
NPP performs better despite global economic challenges - Mr Ntim
Trade unions others kick against new tax laws
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo's data on education beats Mahama ...Minister says impactful interventions have been implemented
President Akufo-Addo swears in SC Judges & Ministers
NPP flattens NDC propaganda onslaught on state of the nation
DAILY GUIDE
Free SHS has improved education -UCC don
I'm ready for presidential race -Joe Ghartey
Donald Trump arrested in New York
