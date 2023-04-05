You are here: HomeNews2023 04 05Article 1744037

Today at the newsstands – April 5, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC

Swoop on breakdown vehicles - NRSA, MTTD act towards crash-free Easter

GTA launches 50th anniversary

Opuni trial to start afresh - High court Judge rules

GHANAIN TIMES

Norway SC dismisses appeal case against Ghana

NPP performs better despite global economic challenges - Mr Ntim

Trade unions others kick against new tax laws

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo's data on education beats Mahama ...Minister says impactful interventions have been implemented

President Akufo-Addo swears in SC Judges & Ministers

NPP flattens NDC propaganda onslaught on state of the nation

DAILY GUIDE

Free SHS has improved education -UCC don

I'm ready for presidential race -Joe Ghartey

Donald Trump arrested in New York

