You are here: HomeNews2023 04 04Article 1743344

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – April 4, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC

Addressing food insecurity: Agric needs new model - Prof Nzamujo

President should state position on LGBTQ+ -Catholic Bishop

Commit more resources to mental health delivery -Dr Agyemang to govt

GHANAIAN TIMES

FWSC starts nationwide payroll clean-up

5 political parties amendment of 1992 constitution

president must be emphatic on his LGBTQ+ stance - Catholic Bishop

THE CHRONICLE

Yoni Kulendi to be next CJ ...Gerturde Torkornoo also in the race

NLA to be GH 92m richer this year

Bawumia shown love by Methodist chruch

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

GUTA fights gov't over newly passed revenue bills

Dormaa East MP to moderate discussions on green economy

Your dedicated service will always be remembered -Judicial service to COP Kofi Boakye

You can browse through our gallery for more photos: