General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – April 14, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC

IMF bailout: $ 3bn lands in May - Sources

Chiana-Paga: Home to famous Paga Crocodile pond - Constituents appeal for roads

Colleges of education teachers excel in Licensure Exam - Study

THE CHRONICLE

Excavator driver's 'baby mama' stabs rival to death

NPA to regulate importation of bitumen, et al

I'm optimistic we'll strike a deal with Ghana soon - IMF boss

THE INSIGHT

Election 2024: New poll reveals Ghanaians Prefer Alan to Bawumia

Anger over Methodist pastor's suspension following comments on Ghanaian economy

Mahama says NDC will make NPP boot to boot if they attempt to rig 2024 elections

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Tobinco donates medicines to Police Hospital ahead of Malaria day

John Mahama goes after Annoh Dompreh

Health alert...Dangerous new breed of Mosquito in town

GNTTA explains...Why prices of tomatoes, onions have gone up

