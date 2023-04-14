Today at the newsstands – April 14, 2023

General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today





DAILY GRAPHIC



IMF bailout: $ 3bn lands in May - Sources



Chiana-Paga: Home to famous Paga Crocodile pond - Constituents appeal for roads



Colleges of education teachers excel in Licensure Exam - Study



THE CHRONICLE



Excavator driver's 'baby mama' stabs rival to death



NPA to regulate importation of bitumen, et al



I'm optimistic we'll strike a deal with Ghana soon - IMF boss



THE INSIGHT



Election 2024: New poll reveals Ghanaians Prefer Alan to Bawumia



Anger over Methodist pastor's suspension following comments on Ghanaian economy



Mahama says NDC will make NPP boot to boot if they attempt to rig 2024 elections



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Tobinco donates medicines to Police Hospital ahead of Malaria day



John Mahama goes after Annoh Dompreh



Health alert...Dangerous new breed of Mosquito in town



GNTTA explains...Why prices of tomatoes, onions have gone up



