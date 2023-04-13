Today at the newsstands – April 13, 2023

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023
DAILY GRAPHIC
Revenue mobilisation drive: Govt throws weight behind ECG
We must entrench fiscal discipline - Kwaku Kwarteng
Retrieve study leave money from lecturer
GHANAIAN TIMES
ORC 'blacklists' 2,812 churches, others
Court remands trader accused of swindling police officer of $15,000
GRA deploys 5,000 TSOs to assist property ratepayers to register, pay
DAILY GUIDE
NPP, NDC chase IGP over Mahama, Bryan
University don lauds education reform
Veep rescues boy
THE CHRONICLE
NDC & NPP test Dampare's testicular fortitude
Battles over late Asonaba Dapaah's funeral continues unabated
Teachers get GH¢62m 'Golden handshake' from education ministry