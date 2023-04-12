You are here: HomeNews2023 04 12Article 1747697

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – April 12, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (9)

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC

Accra hosts World book capital April 24

Don't create tension in country - Peace council to political actors

Be empathic with economic turnaround efforts - Sam Jonah

GHANAIAN TIMES


Farmer, 39, to die by hanging for murder

Tourism ministry target arrivals in 2023

Permanent arbitration court suspends $30m case against Ghana following A-G's objection

DAILY GUIDE

Bryan Acheampong brouhaha: Arrest Mahama- NPPreplies NDC

Samira rewards 2022 literature winners

COP beaters get GH¢ 70K bail

THE CHRONICLE

Gyaism is an existential threat to Ghana - Kofi Koranteng

Akufo-Addo opens Accra 'World Book Capital' April 24

Mahama speaks with forked tongue

You can browse through our gallery for more photos: