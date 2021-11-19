Today at the newsstands

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021
DAILY GRAPHIC
Decongesting Prisons: Alternative bills go to Parliament
Withdraw directive to stop road tolls collection
MiDA hands over air-conditions test laboratory to GSA
GHANAIAN TIMES
Speaker halts tollbooth closure
Nungua elders, youth disrupt official opening ceremony of Orca Deco
Kasoa Tuba junction hawkers kick against closure of tollbooth
DAILY GUIDE
GH620m Capital Bank Case: Ato Essien admits bankruptcy
Sosu accuses Police of fraud
AG pushes plea bargaining criminal trials
