Today at the newsstands

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers



DAILY GRAPHIC



Decongesting Prisons: Alternative bills go to Parliament

Withdraw directive to stop road tolls collection

MiDA hands over air-conditions test laboratory to GSA



GHANAIAN TIMES



Speaker halts tollbooth closure

Nungua elders, youth disrupt official opening ceremony of Orca Deco

Kasoa Tuba junction hawkers kick against closure of tollbooth





DAILY GUIDE



GH620m Capital Bank Case: Ato Essien admits bankruptcy

Sosu accuses Police of fraud

AG pushes plea bargaining criminal trials



