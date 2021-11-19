Today at the newsstands

You are here: HomeNews2021 11 19Article 1405102

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC

Decongesting Prisons: Alternative bills go to Parliament
Withdraw directive to stop road tolls collection
MiDA hands over air-conditions test laboratory to GSA

GHANAIAN TIMES

Speaker halts tollbooth closure
Nungua elders, youth disrupt official opening ceremony of Orca Deco
Kasoa Tuba junction hawkers kick against closure of tollbooth


DAILY GUIDE

GH620m Capital Bank Case: Ato Essien admits bankruptcy
Sosu accuses Police of fraud
AG pushes plea bargaining criminal trials

